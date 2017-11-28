YouTube

Last week when WWE put WrestleMania tickets on sale in New Orleans, there was a lot more fanfare than just a general announcement and publishing a link to buy tickets. There was a ring set up in the SuperDome and a handful of Superstars in attendance to talk to the media.

We managed to snag some time with the Hardy Boyz, who gave us their WrestleMania 34 wish list and explained how their surprise return in Orlando went down.

WITH SPANDEX: It’s the WrestleMania on-sale celebration here at the SuperDome. Y’all been in New Orleans before. What’s your favorite New Orleans wrestling memory?

Matt Hardy: Oh man, there are many out here for sure. I’m trying to think of one specific that we’ve done in the course of our career. Do you have one off the top of your head?

Jeff Hardy: I really don’t. There’s nothing specific. It’s funny like, maybe it’s 25 years of doing this, everything kind of runs together and it’s funny to stick things in specific cities and put them in a certain compartment, but I’ve always loved coming here. It’s a great city, it’s a great wrestling city.

It’s actually a thing that I think is pretty interesting. In football, basketball people are able to tie geographical locations to important moments but you guys are so damn busy it’s got to be really difficult to do that. Is there a market that you can say, “We specifically like being in this market for this specific reason,” or does it really all blur together at this point?

Jeff: I think it all blurs. Very good, but yeah, after 25 years of doing this, yeah, it blurs extremely well.

Matt: One is Charlotte, because we know we’re gonna get to go home and sleep in our own bed that night. That’s pretty special, especially after doing this for a quarter of a century. It’s great getting home, especially when you have kids, which we both do.

You two have not done a WrestleMania in New Orleans yet. Anything about that that is particularly exciting? This is, in my opinion, the ideal WrestleMania city. Everything is so centrally located, and we’re known for being a party town that can handle big events. What are you most looking forward to?

Jeff: Well, first of all, it’s always cool to be here. There’s so many different forms of music everywhere and wrestling merges with that so well. But my biggest goal is to be ready by WrestleMania. Hopefully it’ll be a huge comeback. I had rotator cuff surgery six weeks ago, so that’s my goal, just to be ready by New Orleans April 8 and come back real strong.