The Boston Celtics were riding a 16-game winning streak into Miami on Wednesday night to face the then 7-9, underachieving Heat. Boston’s top-ranked defense had given teams fits throughout the streak and Miami’s offense is among the bottom quarter of the league, so things didn’t set up particularly well for the Heat on paper.

But, as they say, that’s why they play the games. Miami ran out to a big lead early and held on late for a 104-98 win as the Celtics tried to put together yet another fourth quarter comeback. Goran Dragic caught fire early with 20 first half points and Kyrie Irving’s former backcourt mate in Cleveland, Dion Waiters sealed the game late with eight points in the final three minutes.

The Heat were, understandably, excited about the win. Any win over the top team in the conference is important, but beating the Celtics to end their win streak makes it extra sweet. The Heat took to Twitter for a victory lap on Wednesday night and let everyone know they were the ones to put the one in 16-1 with a very good tweet that simply showed Brock Lesnar standing over the Undertaker.



I guess technically they’re the three in 16-3, but that doesn’t sound nearly as good. NBA team Twitter accounts have gotten very good in recent years at having more fun online than a typical brand account, win or lose. The Heat showed the way to properly enjoy the win, while the Nuggets showed how to properly take a loss by tweeting out instructions on how to make a pumpkin pie along with the score for their blowout loss to Houston.