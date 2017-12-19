Hideo Itami Made His WWE Debut A Day Early

#WWE Raw #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
12.18.17

USA Network

So maybe it’s possible the Bálor Club has more than one member after all?

Hideo Itami, the NXT Superstar who was once a megastar in Japan who went by the name KENTA, was scheduled to join WWE’s cruiserweight division and was advertised to make his debut on 205 Live during Tuesday night’s episode on WWE Network. As it turned out, we got to open that Christmas present a day early! Or WWE opened it for us. Either way, early present!

During WWE Raw on Monday night, Finn Bálor was in a handicap match against both members of the Miztourage, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Axel and Dallas were unable to resist the allure of an extended 2-on-1 beatdown, and were disqualified after ignoring the warnings of the referee. The Miztourage continued the beatdown until Itami ran out to make the save for Bálor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSHIDEO ITAMIWWEWWE RAW

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 hour ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP