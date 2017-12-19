Hideo Itami Made His WWE Debut A Day Early

USA Network

So maybe it’s possible the Bálor Club has more than one member after all?

Hideo Itami, the NXT Superstar who was once a megastar in Japan who went by the name KENTA, was scheduled to join WWE’s cruiserweight division and was advertised to make his debut on 205 Live during Tuesday night’s episode on WWE Network. As it turned out, we got to open that Christmas present a day early! Or WWE opened it for us. Either way, early present!

During WWE Raw on Monday night, Finn Bálor was in a handicap match against both members of the Miztourage, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Axel and Dallas were unable to resist the allure of an extended 2-on-1 beatdown, and were disqualified after ignoring the warnings of the referee. The Miztourage continued the beatdown until Itami ran out to make the save for Bálor.