Hoodie Rusev And Hoodie Melo Have More In Common Than You Think

10.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty/YouTube

A hell of a lot of NBA news went down in the Summer of 2017. Somewhere between bizarre free agent signings and freak trades stood Hoodie Melo. The Baltimore New York native made a lot of people look stupid in pick-up games and did it all wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. The internet had a meeting and decided to not let this go away.

Meanwhile in pro wrestling, WWE Superstar and notable Bulgarian Russian Rusev had a match last weekend against perpetually there WWE Superstar Randy Orton. During a backstage interview prior to Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, Hoodie Rusev was revealed:

