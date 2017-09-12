The Young Bucks Are Still Trying To Get Hulk Hogan To Join The Bullet Club

#Hulk Hogan
09.12.17

If you know anything about the massively popular New Japan Pro Wrestling faction the Bullet Club, you know that they’re huge fans of the Attitude Era. From their “2 Sweet’ nWo/Kliq hand gesture, to the Young Bucks’ repeated requests for their opponents to suck it, they wear their hearts and influences on their sleeves.

And all of the people that they emulate are big fans of the Bullet Club and what they do. In fact, not too long ago, Hulk Hogan himself — the paterfamilias of the nWo — said he would absolutely love to be a part of the faction. Hogan (along with CM Punk) is one of the few outsiders that the Bullet Club (and particular the Elite of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) would bring into the already-stacked stable at this point.

And Hogan in the Bullet Club appears to be a pipe dream that the Elite is going to try to keep alive for the time being. And why wouldn’t you? Beyond the coolness factor of the whole deal, there probably isn’t going to be a better time to bring in the Hulkster for a one-off, as he is currently on the outs with WWE, but that could end at any time.

