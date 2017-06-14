YouTube

If any story of the past couple years is truly worthy of the descriptor “fiasco,” it’s like the saga that pitted Hulk Hogan against the website Gawker. Horrible things were revealed about Hogan — beyond, you know, the sex tape Gawker posted — and he fell out of favor and lost his job with WWE. Hogan eventually won a defamation lawsuit that bankrupted Gawker and closed the site permanently.

The salacious story was, of course, ripe fodder for the feature-length documentary treatment, and Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and Trials of a Free Press was made. The film made its debut at this year’s Sundance festival, but even before its premiere, it was the subject of a bidding war for distribution rights. Netflix won that bidding, to a reported tune of $2 million, and now we finally know when we’ll get to stream the whole sordid affair.

The official Netflix premiere date for Nobody Speak is Friday, June 23. Pop a big old bowl of popcorn and settle in for the documentary, but maybe don’t prepare to chill, because The Washington Post called the film the scariest movie at Sundance. With an endorsement like that, you know you don’t want to miss this one. I mean, you’re at With Spandex, so you probably weren’t going to miss it, anyway.