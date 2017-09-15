DailyMotion

Having bankrupted Gawker and at least somewhat moved on from the sex tape and racism scandal that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame, you’d think wrestling legend Hulk Hogan would be mindful of his public image and careful of the things he says and does on the Internet.

In an unrelated story, here’s Hulk Hogan on Twitter calling victims of Hurricane Irma who are currently without water or power “crybabies,” before sending “only love” and, we can only assume, a gross of relief prayers and vitamins.

No water,no power,crybabies,everyone's complaining,these people have no clue how bad it could be,Praying for those that got hit hard,lost — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Homes,lives,businesses,lost everything,thank you God for helping those with divine highly blessings,God speed only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 14, 2017

Cool!