Hulk Hogan’s Latest Career Move Is To Call Hurricane Irma Victims ‘Crybabies’

09.15.17

Having bankrupted Gawker and at least somewhat moved on from the sex tape and racism scandal that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame, you’d think wrestling legend Hulk Hogan would be mindful of his public image and careful of the things he says and does on the Internet.

In an unrelated story, here’s Hulk Hogan on Twitter calling victims of Hurricane Irma who are currently without water or power “crybabies,” before sending “only love” and, we can only assume, a gross of relief prayers and vitamins.

Cool!

