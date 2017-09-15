Having bankrupted Gawker and at least somewhat moved on from the sex tape and racism scandal that got him fired from WWE and scrubbed from their Hall of Fame, you’d think wrestling legend Hulk Hogan would be mindful of his public image and careful of the things he says and does on the Internet.
In an unrelated story, here’s Hulk Hogan on Twitter calling victims of Hurricane Irma who are currently without water or power “crybabies,” before sending “only love” and, we can only assume, a gross of relief prayers and vitamins.
Cool!
In related news, Hulk Hogan can continue to go fuck himself.
Pretty aggressive version of ‘things could always be worse’ there Terry.
This is like telling drought victims that they’re getting off easy compared to the hurricane victims, you’d have to be a special kind of stupid to say things like that.
he’s not wrong, just look at the story about the people who were “uncomfortable” in the shelters.
yep, bunch of snowflakes acting like they’d melt just because the a/c went out.
I hope 2018 is the year “snowflake” goes away. Every time I see it or hear it I just want to diarrhea all over the person writing or saying it.
I also hope 2018 is the year snowflakes go away.
I get what he’s TRYING to say, but he’s an oblivious old man poorly communicating his thoughts in Twitter, and thus looking like a dumb idiot jerkass. Dude needs to just stay off Twitter. Things don’t sound the same in your head as when you try to squeeze them in 140 characters with poor typing skills, Terry.
Yes, the residents of fucking FLORIDA have “no idea” how bad it could have been. Because everyone but Hulk just moved there yesterday?
Fuck off with that.