Hulk Hogan Spent Christmas Weekend Hanging Out With Pauly Shore And Georges St-Pierre

#Hulk Hogan
Senior Editor, Sports
12.24.17

Getty Image

Hulk Hogan is a man of many mysteries. A man who moves in strange ways, and whose actions can never fully be deciphered by we mere mortals living in the present. It’s quite likely that the historians will need decades to really understand what the heck was going on with that guy at any given time.

Hogan is well-known as a man who is … let’s just say “fond of stretching the truth.” He still has a whole lot of people who look up to him and think he’s the bees knees, despite him currently being estranged from WWE for many various reasons. And there are other people who are currently extremely upset with Hogan, like forever-friend Brutus Beefcake.

But whatever you think of the Hulkster, one thing is absolutely for sure: he DEFINITELY knows and hangs out with Pauly Shore.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan
TAGSGEORGES ST-PIERREHULK HOGANPAULY SHORE

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 3 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 4 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP