Getty Image

Hulk Hogan is a man of many mysteries. A man who moves in strange ways, and whose actions can never fully be deciphered by we mere mortals living in the present. It’s quite likely that the historians will need decades to really understand what the heck was going on with that guy at any given time.

Hogan is well-known as a man who is … let’s just say “fond of stretching the truth.” He still has a whole lot of people who look up to him and think he’s the bees knees, despite him currently being estranged from WWE for many various reasons. And there are other people who are currently extremely upset with Hogan, like forever-friend Brutus Beefcake.

But whatever you think of the Hulkster, one thing is absolutely for sure: he DEFINITELY knows and hangs out with Pauly Shore.