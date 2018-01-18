Roger Stone Wants Hulk Hogan To Run For Senate

#Hulk Hogan #Donald Trump #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.18.18 6 Comments

In what is apparently a real interview somehow, former Trump advisor Roger Stone says he’s “lobbying” disgraced pro wrestler and beach fight legend Hulk Hogan for a U.S. Senate run in Florida.

Granted, this could be like that time I told all my friends Hacksaw Jim Duggan was going to be at my birthday party — read: an extremely clever ruse — but if our current United States President has taught us nothing else, it’s that the time is right for our country to be led in part by an orange old man who got famous pretending to fight with people and was then discovered to be a colossal racist.

From Stone:

“At the moment, I am more focused on persuading Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, to challenge Governor Rick Scott for the U.S. Senate nomination in 2018. At a minimum, I hope to convince Hogan to body slam Scott in every debate. If the governor is under the impression that his personal responsibility for $1 billion in Medicaid fraud is no longer an issue, he’s wrong.”

Previously in real life, Hogan — a man who could not keep neither a pasta-based mall kiosk or a beach-themed breastaurant in business — announced that he wanted to be Donald Trump’s running mate in his Presidential bid, a role that ultimately went to Macho Man Randy Savage. [checks notes] Mike Pence.

The heat-seeking gossip missiles at TMZ have already asked Hulk about a possible senate run. Here’s what he had to say:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan#Donald Trump#WWE
TAGSdonald trumpHULK HOGANroger stoneSENATEWWE

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 7 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP