Just when you thought the Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker saga was finally over, ABC Action News in Tampa Bay revealed that Hogan and his legal team have set their sights on a few Bay Area radio personalities for their involvement in the infamous Gawker sex tape leak, and more specifically, defamation of character.

A verdict was reached in the original Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker trial back in March of 2016. The jury awarded Hogan around $115 million in damages from Gawker Media, and founder Nick Denton, along with editor A.J. Daulerio. Gawker was held responsible for leaking a Hulk Hogan sex tape to the general public, along with footage of a racist and homophobic rant by Hogan from the same night that surfaced months later. The trial forced Gawker into bankruptcy and would eventually lead to the sale of the company.

With Gawker bankrupt and unable to afford the $100+ million owed to Hogan, the two parties came to a $31 million settlement agreement in November of 2016. The mainstream popularity of the trial led to a Netflix documentary that highlighted the absurdity of the case, and the passage of time has led to rumors about Hogan’s potential return to WWE for the better part of the last year.