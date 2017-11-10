Youtube

The last few years have been pretty crazy for Hulk Hogan. You would think a retired, 64-year-old former wrestler would live a quiet life in Florida out of the spotlight, but with the Hulkster it’s never easy, brother.

Two years ago, Hogan was released from his deal with World Wrestling Entertainment because of a tape from the mid-2000s that was released without his consent where he used racist remarks when talking about a black man that was dating his daughter at the time. Last year, Hogan won a lot of money from Gawker in the sex tape scandal that he was involved in with his former best friend’s ex-wife, which also involved Peter Thiel as a guy that backed Hogan in the lawsuit.

Since his departure from WWE, his friends in the business like Scott Hall and Jerry Lawler have said they think Hogan will be back with WWE. Even Hulk’s daughter Brooke claimed last year that Hulk was going back to WWE for this year’s WrestleMania, but that didn’t happen.

A lot of wrestling fans are wondering when the Hulkster will retain to the WWE family. While nothing is set in stone yet, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that Hulk Hogan’s “return is being revisited.” The feeling in WWE is whether or not their sponsors will be okay with Hogan returning considering his past racist comments. If WWE brings him back and a sponsor says that they can’t support a show that has Hulk Hogan on it then that’s going to alter WWE business.