Hulk Hogan Could Be Returning To WWE Soon, But It’s Complicated

#Hulk Hogan
11.10.17 3 hours ago 10 Comments

Youtube

The last few years have been pretty crazy for Hulk Hogan. You would think a retired, 64-year-old former wrestler would live a quiet life in Florida out of the spotlight, but with the Hulkster it’s never easy, brother.

Two years ago, Hogan was released from his deal with World Wrestling Entertainment because of a tape from the mid-2000s that was released without his consent where he used racist remarks when talking about a black man that was dating his daughter at the time. Last year, Hogan won a lot of money from Gawker in the sex tape scandal that he was involved in with his former best friend’s ex-wife, which also involved Peter Thiel as a guy that backed Hogan in the lawsuit.

Since his departure from WWE, his friends in the business like Scott Hall and Jerry Lawler have said they think Hogan will be back with WWE. Even Hulk’s daughter Brooke claimed last year that Hulk was going back to WWE for this year’s WrestleMania, but that didn’t happen.

A lot of wrestling fans are wondering when the Hulkster will retain to the WWE family. While nothing is set in stone yet, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that Hulk Hogan’s “return is being revisited.” The feeling in WWE is whether or not their sponsors will be okay with Hogan returning considering his past racist comments. If WWE brings him back and a sponsor says that they can’t support a show that has Hulk Hogan on it then that’s going to alter WWE business.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulk Hogan
TAGSHULK HOGAN

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP