We Tried To Recreate The Official Cocktail Of Impact Wrestling

#TNA #Impact Wrestling
01.19.18 11 hours ago 4 Comments

Impact Wrestling/iStock

If you’re like me, you’ve been enjoying Brandon Stroud’s look back at the early days of TNA wrestling right here on this very website. And, if you’re like me, reliving the glory days of Jeff Jarrett hitting everyone with guitars has left you with one inescapable thought — “Man, I need a drink.”

Well, thanks to Impact Wrestling and the friend who came to my New Year’s Party and inexplicably brought a bottle of blue curacao, we are in luck. I present to you The Atomic Drop — the official cocktail of Impact Wrestling.

Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGTNA

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 4 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 week ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP