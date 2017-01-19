YouTube

Impact Wrestling is under new management, and some old faces are back in behind-the-scenes roles. The company has also just wrapped taping several months’ worth of shows, but it appears some of their big, bold new ideas might need further explanation than just what happens in the episode. Case in point: this week’s show will feature a “Race For The Case” match, and if you don’t know what that is, don’t worry: neither does anyone else.

In advance of Thursday night’s episode of Impact, the company posted the official rules for the match on their website. Unfortunately, we’re just left with a lot more questions than answers. I can only imagine how baffling this must have been for the people watching live in the Impact Zone.

It’s the first ever time that we’ve heard of such — A Race For the Case match that will change the game for several IMPACT Stars. On Thursday, roughly 12 competitors will enter the ring all vying for a colored briefcase that’s hung high around the ring.

Okay, so far, so good! Just Money in the Bank, then! Wait … ROUGHLY 12 competitors? You don’t even know how many people are in the match? Is one of the people a portion of a person? WHY IS THERE AN APPROXIMATION OF THE AMOUNT OF COMPETITORS

4 briefcases that hold the number to their destiny.

uh what

Not only are the competitors fighting for a case, they’re fighting for the best number.

okay

And obviously everyone wants to open their case to find the reveal of the number one.

well sure obviously yeah

The number that is unveiled with each opening of a case will determine what order the winners will be able to pick a match of their choosing with any stipulation. That means that the competitor can challenge for whatever championship they would like. For the winner who opens the case with the number one inside, his opportunities are endless!

Oh, so it’s like the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, but for wrestles! Why didn’t you just say that in the first place? Pasta analogies are universal!

And you have to open the case to reveal the number? Despite the fact that every image of a briefcase in your teaser video shows a number on the OUTSIDE of the case? ARE THOSE DECOY NUMBERS???

Once a match and its stipulation is decided, the other remaining winners with numbers 2,3, and 4 cannot choose the same type of match or stipulation. Their choosing must be much different than the first.

Oh, so the opportunities for the person who gets No. 1 aren’t “endless,” they’re just not limited. Different words mean different things, guys.