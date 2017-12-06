YouTube

The changes keep coming at TNA, Global Force Wrestling … no … wait — we think it’s called Impact Wrestling. In what should probably be considered the most tumultuous year in the 15-year history of the company, they made an announcement on Monday informing the wrestling world of two new Executive Vice Presidents.

Anthem Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Don Callis and Scott D’Amore have joined the company as Executive Vice Presidents. The two men will report to Anthem President Ed Nordholm to form a three-member Executive Committee. ImpactWrestling.com states they will have the “overall responsibility for developing the creative direction for the Company and managing the execution of the Company’s business plan.” In other words, they are the three men in charge in terms of booking the shows, and figuring out the finances as well.

Here’s a statement from Nordholm with more information: