The Impact Wrestling Tapings Contained A Few Big Surprises

So things have been really interesting over at Impact Wrestling for the past … well, forever. There have been several changes at the top of the promotion ever since Anthem took ownership, but even that is nothing new to the vast, convoluted history of the company previously known as TNA. Now Don Callis and Scott D’Amore are in charge of booking and the general creative direction, but Impact, as ever, can never resist some big, shocking, unexpected goings-on.

(There are some Impact spoilers coming up, so you’ve been warned!)

The first major news from the first night of the latest marathon Impact taping sessions in Orlando came out before the show even started. As word started trickling out that Impact had once again moved away from their iconic six-sided ring and to a more traditional wrestling ring, the company opted to spoil that bit of news themselves.