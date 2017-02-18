‘The Russian Bear’ Ivan Koloff Has Died At Age 74

WWE

It is said that horrible things arrive in sets of three and that phenomenon struck the wrestling world on Saturday morning. After news broke earlier this week that both George “The Animal” Steele and Nicole Bass had passed away, tragedy again struck in the form of renowned wrestler Ivan Koloff.

I'm Sad To Wake Up And Hear of the passing of my very close friend the Russian Bear Ivan Koloff. You will be missed My Friend. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/nziKZ2Zqy4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2017

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that Ivan Koloff has passed away at age 74. https://t.co/gs9l0W0Jxo pic.twitter.com/Dd1QbMzs9V — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2017

Koloff was best known as the “Russian Bear” during his wrestling career. and 56the legendary performer passed away at the age of 74. Koloff had been battling liver cancer for some time.

He reached the heights of the sport after earning the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) title in 1971, ending Bruno Sammartino’s first legendary reign and holding the belt for only 21 days before losing it to Pedro Morales. In essence, he was the first WWE “transitional” champion, but the fact that he took the title from the beloved and iconic Bruno speaks volumes to his stature in the wrestling world at the time.

In his later career, he was mentor and partner to Nikita Koloff, and the two were part of a stable of “Russians” along with Krusher Kruschev in Jim Crockett Promotions and the NWA.

Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. You can see some highlights from his career below.