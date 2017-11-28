Jack Swagger Tried To Convince WWE To Book Him In A Shoot Fight Before His Release

#WWE
11.28.17 2 hours ago

YouTube/MMAFighting

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger was finally granted his release from WWE back in March. After months on the independent wrestling circuit, in an interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, the man behind Jack Swagger, Jake Hagar, announced that he would be signing a multi-fight deal with the MMA promotion Bellator. That’s right, Jack Swagger is joining the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and CM Punk in his pursuit of a career in mixed martial arts.

Like Lesnar and Lashley, Swagger has an impressive collegiate wrestling background. He isn’t Lesnar, to be clear, but Hagar’s transition to MMA should be significantly smoother than someone like CM Punk who had little-to-no shoot fighting experience prior to his jump to the UFC.

In the same interview where Hagar told Helwani his plans for a career in MMA, Hagar revealed that he actually approached Vince McMahon with a pitch for a shoot fight while he was a member of the WWE roster. According to Hagar, the idea never gained any traction. WWE just wasn’t interested.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBELLATOR MMAJACK SWAGGERWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP