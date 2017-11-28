YouTube/MMAFighting

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger was finally granted his release from WWE back in March. After months on the independent wrestling circuit, in an interview with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, the man behind Jack Swagger, Jake Hagar, announced that he would be signing a multi-fight deal with the MMA promotion Bellator. That’s right, Jack Swagger is joining the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and CM Punk in his pursuit of a career in mixed martial arts.

Like Lesnar and Lashley, Swagger has an impressive collegiate wrestling background. He isn’t Lesnar, to be clear, but Hagar’s transition to MMA should be significantly smoother than someone like CM Punk who had little-to-no shoot fighting experience prior to his jump to the UFC.

In the same interview where Hagar told Helwani his plans for a career in MMA, Hagar revealed that he actually approached Vince McMahon with a pitch for a shoot fight while he was a member of the WWE roster. According to Hagar, the idea never gained any traction. WWE just wasn’t interested.