Jack Swagger Has Asked For His Release From WWE

03.01.17

WWE

Surprising but also totally not surprising news from WWE today as it looks like Jack Swagger is in the process of leaving the company.

The former World Heavyweight Champion called into his friend’s podcast, Beyond The Fight, to announce that as of Tuesday, he has requested his release from WWE. Here’s the clip, with the conversation with Swagger beginning at around the :40 mark.

Swagger’s reason for leaving is, according to him, a business decision.

