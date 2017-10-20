Jack Swagger Wants Fans To Stand Up For Independent Promotions Against WWE

#WWE
10.20.17 1 hour ago

Youtube

Jack Swagger has been working the independent wrestling scene since officially being released by WWE this past March. While Swagger has yet to commit to working for another wrestling company on a full time basis, he is keeping busy doing shows in the United States and plenty of events in the United Kingdom as well.

Swagger has continued using his “We The People” catchphrase on the indies and is trying to get over “You Don’t Know Jack” as a name of sorts. Most people are always going to know him as Jack Swagger no matter what he tries to use outside of WWE. Swagger recently chimed in on who he thought should be a World Champion in WWE by picking his former tag team partner Cesaro, which sounds like a great choice.

While Swagger has been working the indies, he has noticed that WWE has made it difficult for independent wrestling companies to book the best shows possible and he decided to use his platform on Twitter to speak out about. Swagger posted two videos on the subject, and here’s what he had to say.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJACK SWAGGERWWE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP