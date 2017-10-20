Youtube

Jack Swagger has been working the independent wrestling scene since officially being released by WWE this past March. While Swagger has yet to commit to working for another wrestling company on a full time basis, he is keeping busy doing shows in the United States and plenty of events in the United Kingdom as well.

Swagger has continued using his “We The People” catchphrase on the indies and is trying to get over “You Don’t Know Jack” as a name of sorts. Most people are always going to know him as Jack Swagger no matter what he tries to use outside of WWE. Swagger recently chimed in on who he thought should be a World Champion in WWE by picking his former tag team partner Cesaro, which sounds like a great choice.

While Swagger has been working the indies, he has noticed that WWE has made it difficult for independent wrestling companies to book the best shows possible and he decided to use his platform on Twitter to speak out about. Swagger posted two videos on the subject, and here’s what he had to say.