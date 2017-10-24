Getty Image

It’s only been a few days since journeyman guard Jameer Nelson signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. His first game in a Pelicans jersey also happened to be their first win of the season. It also happened to be accompanied by a very famous wrestling gesture in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Celtics’ Kyrie Irving literally telling a fan to S his D got him slapped with a $25,000 fine. But Nelson hasn’t had to cough up a dime, because he went about the sentiment in a much more subtle and nuanced way. The way children, teens, and grown adults do it on national television (or at least, how they did it in the 1990s).

Nelson implied a fan should S his D by using the universal language of the D-Generation X “crotch chop.”