James Ellsworth Has His Own Indie Wrestling ‘Wish List’ And It’s Perfect

#Independent Wrestling
Senior Editor, Sports
12.12.17

YouTube

Perhaps you remember back when Cody Rhodes was granted his release by WWE, and he celebrated the occasion by tweeting out a wish list of opponents and moments he wanted to experience on the indie circuit. You probably remember. Still! Here that is, for reference. This will be important in a moment.

Rhodes blew through those in a couple of months. And now almost all the people on that list are in WWE! That’s pretty wild. Anyway, the latest person to join Cody in “not working for WWE anymore” is James Ellsworth, whose whirlwind year in WWE came to an end a couple of weeks ago, but not before he spent the entire European tour getting his ass handed to him by the entire Smackdown women’s division.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Independent Wrestling
TAGSINDEPENDENT WRESTLINGINTERGENDER WRESTLINGjames ellsworthwomen's wrestling

Best Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

The Worst Songs Of 2017

12.12.17 3 hours ago
Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 4 hours ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP