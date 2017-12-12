YouTube

Perhaps you remember back when Cody Rhodes was granted his release by WWE, and he celebrated the occasion by tweeting out a wish list of opponents and moments he wanted to experience on the indie circuit. You probably remember. Still! Here that is, for reference. This will be important in a moment.

Rhodes blew through those in a couple of months. And now almost all the people on that list are in WWE! That’s pretty wild. Anyway, the latest person to join Cody in “not working for WWE anymore” is James Ellsworth, whose whirlwind year in WWE came to an end a couple of weeks ago, but not before he spent the entire European tour getting his ass handed to him by the entire Smackdown women’s division.