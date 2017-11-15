James Ellsworth Has Been Released By WWE

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.15.17 10 Comments

WWE

A man with two hands took it on the chin on Wednesday morning as WWE officially announced the release of James Ellsowrth. Here is an exclusive GIF of the release:

WWE Network

Via WWE.com:

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.

Ellsworth gained prominence as a cult favorite following his July 25, 2016, match as enhancement talent for Braun Strowman. His “any man with two hands has a fighting chance” promo and unusual resemblance to a chinless Pidgeotto got a big enough response to earn him a spot on the roster, a brief WWE Championship program with AJ Styles, and a lengthy run as the valet and/or canine sex slave of Carmella. He even holds the dubious honor of being the winner of the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Well, sort of.

Presumably the former “Pretty” Jimmy Dream’s “future endeavors” will involve a return to the independent scene, where he’ll be able to be “former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth” for the rest of his life, or possibly showing up as a comedy option in a rival promotion. Impact? Ring of Honor? The New Japan Rumble? No matter where he turns up next, he still has two hands, so we know he’ll be fine.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFUTURE ENDEAVORSjames ellsworthWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

