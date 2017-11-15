James Ellsworth Has Been Released By WWE

A man with two hands took it on the chin on Wednesday morning as WWE officially announced the release of James Ellsowrth. Here is an exclusive GIF of the release:
Via WWE.com:
WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar James Ellsworth. WWE wishes Ellsworth the best in all of his future endeavors.
Ellsworth gained prominence as a cult favorite following his July 25, 2016, match as enhancement talent for Braun Strowman. His “any man with two hands has a fighting chance” promo and unusual resemblance to a chinless Pidgeotto got a big enough response to earn him a spot on the roster, a brief WWE Championship program with AJ Styles, and a lengthy run as the valet and/or canine sex slave of Carmella. He even holds the dubious honor of being the winner of the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Well, sort of.
Presumably the former “Pretty” Jimmy Dream’s “future endeavors” will involve a return to the independent scene, where he’ll be able to be “former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth” for the rest of his life, or possibly showing up as a comedy option in a rival promotion. Impact? Ring of Honor? The New Japan Rumble? No matter where he turns up next, he still has two hands, so we know he’ll be fine.
This is honestly one of the most surprising releases in recent memory.
Yeah the big hog has lost some of his popularity, bu it’s legitimately difficult to think the company saw little to no more use in him
I couldn’t disagree more. There is really no need for him to be on a full time contract. If the story presents itself down the road then you can bring him in for whatever you need him for, but there really is no point for him to be full time
His role of “guy who loses all his matches” was filled by Bray Wyatt
LEAVE THE MEMORIES ALONE!
Any man with 2 two hands can fill out a TNA application.
OMG! What is Ellis Jayworth doing in the Impact Zone?!?!
Here’s hoping he shows up in season 4 of Lucha Underground as Son of Havoc’s new motorcycle-themed adversary, Big Hog.
ALTERNATE IDEA: Tag partners with Joey Ryan. Still Big Hog.
I kind of dug his pairing with Carmella. They worked well as the annoying heels on Smackdown and the WWE has so few heels that are very unlikeable. I think this might hurt Carmella more than anything else.
WWE used the term ‘superstar’ very loosely in his release statement. I’m sure he’ll be as missed as the guy who pisses all over the seat in the bathroom
I’m surprised he lasted this long. I guess the WWE needs a hornswaggle every now and then. Did he last longer than Stevie Richards?