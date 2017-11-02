James Storm May Be Finishing Up With Impact Wrestling Soon

Youtube

This Sunday, November 5th is Impact Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year as they present Bound for Glory. One of the biggest matches at the show will see the Team Impact trio of Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III and James Storm teaming up against Team AAA (El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano and Texano). The most interesting name in that group is James Storm because there are questions about his future in the company.

Storm, who has been with TNA/Impact since they started in 2002, may be done with the company shortly after Bound for Glory according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. It was noted by Johnson that Storm’s contract with Impact expires in January 2018, which means is likely going to take part in the tapings that will take place in Ottawa, Ontario during the week after Bound for Glory takes place. That means Storm could be on Impact Wrestling television over the next few months since they will be taping far in advance as a cost-cutting measure.

It’s not known what Storm may do when the contract does expire, but obviously an option for him could be going back to WWE and their NXT brand, where he spent a brief time in 2015. Back in July, Storm said the reason he didn’t sign with NXT was because of timing while noting he was dealing with some stuff with his family at the time as well. As we all know, the Impact Wrestling schedule is pretty light, so by staying where he was he had more time off to be with his family. Storm added: “If it presented itself, I would talk it over my family again and see what we could do.”