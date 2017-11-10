James Storm Has Bid Farewell To Impact Wrestling

11.10.17

With the exception of an approximately three-month period in 2015, James Storm has been in TNA (now Impact — for the time being) since day one. That’s a long-ass time for anyone to be employed by ANY company, let alone a professional wrestler. Let alone a pro wrestler working for Impact Wrestling.

James Storm has accomplished pretty much everything a person can accomplish in TNA/Impact. He’s a former TNA World Champion, a former King of the Mountain Champion, a 14-time(!) tag team champion — seven NWA tag titles and seven TNA tag titles. Hell, he even got his own title when he became TNA World Beer Drinking Champion. Twice! About the only thing he never did was capture the X Division title. He even committed train murder!

At any rate, Storm famously appeared in NXT while he was between contracts for those few months in 2015, and had a televised match that was very well-received both by the Full Sail crowd and NXT viewers at large. But for various reasons, he opted to sign a new contract with Impact rather than jump ship to WWE/NXT for good.

