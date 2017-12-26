James Storm Wants His Next Career Move To Be A Surprise

12.26.17

James Storm has parted ways with Impact Wrestling after being with the company since the very beginning of TNA. His departure after some 17 years (give or take) was reportedly due to Impact wanting to shed some of their higher-cost contracts.

The future is wide open for Cowboy James Storm, and there’s no telling where he might end up. While it’s unlikely Ring of Honor might have a need for him, he can presumably name his own price on the extensive independent circuit.

Of course, many fans are hoping Storm will hop on over to WWE, where he appeared on precisely one episode of NXT television in 2015 before opting to re-sign with Impact for another two-year deal. After NXT’s success with fellow TNA legends Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, and Eric Young, they would presumably welcome him with open arms.

