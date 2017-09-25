Jeff Hardy Is Injured And Will Need To Have Surgery

#WWE
09.25.17 2 hours ago

The dreaded WWE injury bug never sleeps. And in typical injury bug fashion, it has struck again. Only a few months after the Hardy Boyz made their wondrous return at WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy has fallen victim to a shoulder injury. And it will probably keep him out of action for a significant amount of time.

WWE.com announced on Monday that Hardy suffered a torn rotator cuff, and that he sustained the injury in last week’s Six-Pack Challenge on Raw. The truth is that he likely suffered it a big longer ago than that.

Hardy will need to have surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff, and the timetable for his return is not yet known.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSinjuriesJEFF HARDYWrestling injuriesWWE

