Jeff Hardy Is Injured And Will Need To Have Surgery

The dreaded WWE injury bug never sleeps. And in typical injury bug fashion, it has struck again. Only a few months after the Hardy Boyz made their wondrous return at WrestleMania, Jeff Hardy has fallen victim to a shoulder injury. And it will probably keep him out of action for a significant amount of time.

WWE.com announced on Monday that Hardy suffered a torn rotator cuff, and that he sustained the injury in last week’s Six-Pack Challenge on Raw. The truth is that he likely suffered it a big longer ago than that.

Hardy will need to have surgery to repair his torn rotator cuff, and the timetable for his return is not yet known.