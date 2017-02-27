It’s likely that we’re about to start hearing a lot more from Jeff Jarrett in the coming months. The co-founder of TNA is now once again back with Impact Wrestling after a major changing of the guard, and he’s expected to have a very big hand in the direction of the company going forward.
Last week, Jarrett made the media rounds over in the U.K., where he and other Impact Wrestling representatives are trying to make in-roads for new television deals. He spoke with Real Sport about a bevy of topics, and they asked him his thoughts about intergender wrestling, since it tends to be a hot-button topic among wrestling fans at times, and arguably his most famous Attitude Era feud was against Chyna just before he departed for WCW.
“Obviously in that time, it was the right time. I think as a constant, it doesn’t work, and it hasn’t worked. That’s been proven over history. But in the right time, in the right circumstance, with the right talent, and in that era, Chyna was one of those characters. She was one of the real personalities that defined the Attitude Era. Stone Cold, Rock, DX -– when you think of DX, I immediately think of Road Dogg, his persona just oozed that attitude, and then you look at Chyna. She was the ninth wonder of the world, and everything that went with that. The timing and the situations that we were put together, eighteen years later we’re still talking about it, so something was done right.”
It’s sort of a delicate balancing act to say that intergender matches have been “proven over history” to not hold up, yet in the same paragraph say that people are still talking about your intergender match 18 years later. I get what he’s saying: there have to be special circumstances and performers, and once in a blue moon it can work. I certainly don’t agree with that, but I get what he’s saying.
If you don’t agree, Bill, do you have a list of inter gender matches that you think did work? Because it is easy to say you think Jarrett is wrong, but unless you can provide a counter argument, your opinion kind of falls on deaf ears, no?
Thats because Jarrett must have never heard of Lucha Underground. Sexy Star and Ivalisse have both had great interG matches
My first thought too. LU does it all the time.
Didn’t Cesaro and Sara Del Rey have an intergender match in the indies?
El Generico v Sara Del Rey from Chikara in 2012 (a clipped version of it appears on Chikara’s Podcast-a-Go-Go 322)
Even aside from LU, Candice Lerae and Kimber Lee would like a few well chosen words. It’s interesting how people always cite the “unrealistic” size difference in intergender matches but aren’t thinking twice about the 120lbs difference in Reigns-Strowman. (Although those who claim women can’t be taken seriously unless they do intergender can get lost)
Heidi Lovelace vs. Dasher Hatfield from CHIKARA’s secret Season 17.
Princess Kimberlee’s 4-day Last Stand in the UK last year & continuing rivalries with Kingston & Hallowicked.
Bayley suplexing Roode at an NXT live event in 2015 and blowing the roof off the place.
Beth Phoenix eliminating Khali from the Rumble and then firing up on Punk.
Every single fucking time Manami Toyota or Meiko Satomura has had an intergender match.
It’s also proven over history that Jeff Jarrett matches don’t work
Surprised it took this long to get the correct answer.