Jerry Lawler Explained How Little Chance Ric Flair Had To Survive

08.30.17 1 hour ago

Jerry “The King” Lawler made his return to WWE television on this Monday’s Raw as a fill-in announcer because Booker T was unable to make it to Memphis (Lawler’s hometown) due to dealing with Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. On his most recent podcast, Lawler talked about his return to WWE TV as well as the health of his good friend, Ric Flair.

Lawler’s podcast is called Dinner with the King and they sent along these comments from Lawler revealing just how scary Flair’s health situation was earlier this month.

“Apparently it was really a touch and go situation, they explained to him [Ricky Steamboat], and when the Nature Boy had that first surgery, the doctors said that Ric had a 20% chance of survival of making it through that surgery. But we all know that he did pull through. And I heard yesterday, he’s already cutting promos on nurses.”

That’s pretty scary that he only had a 20% chance of survival, but as we have covered previously, Flair is doing better and on the road to recovery.

As far as Lawler’s TV return this week, he only found out about it a few hours before Raw came on the here. Here’s how he explained it.

“Originally, they were going to do something with Pelvis Wesley and wanted me to be there to introduce him. So I knew I was going to be on the show. And it wasn’t basically until 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I got a text message from Michael Cole saying, ‘Get your ass down to the FedExForum; you’re going to be doing the commentary tonight.’

“But it was great to be back. I wish I would have been able to do more with Corey Graves, as far as going back and forth with. Vince McMahon said, after the show, that I hadn’t missed a beat and gave me a hug.”

I thought Lawler did a good job. Does that mean he’s going to be a regular on TV again? I doubt it since he’s 67 years old and WWE likely wants younger people featured on their shows.

