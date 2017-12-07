Hulk Hogan Taught Jerry Lawler How To Shave His Body

WrestleZone

Jerry “The King” Lawler was removed from most WWE programming about a year ago, but he’s back on our minds today for what he does to his body. The King was a recent guest on The Ross Report, where the Hall of Famer discussed the menu for his Memphis-based bar and grill.

Jim Ross wanted to know why the menu had so many photographs of Lawler looking sweaty and gross, which, IMHO, is a great question. Jerry sort of sidestepped the question, but he did launch into a mini-soliloquy about how he evolved from hairy Memphis god to perfectly smooth announcer. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.)