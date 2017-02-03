WWE Network

Jim Ross has pretty much done it all in his illustrious Hall of Fame career. He has called matches for Mid-South, Jim Crockett, NWA, WCW, WWE, and New Japan, and he served as head of talent relations for years. And he’s also started a successful barbecue sauce company. Truly living the dream. But one thing he hasn’t done, somehow, despite pretty much every other semi-notable wrestling figure in history doing so, is write an autobiography. THAT ENDS NOW.

Get ready to clear a spot on your bookshelf, because J.R.’s memoir finally has a release date. Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling will come out on October 3, and you can pre-order on Amazon right now via this link.

And here’s the synopsis for Slobberknocker:

There are few people who have been in the wrestling business longer than Jim Ross. And those who have made it as long as he has (half a century to be exact) probably made enemies or burned bridges. But that’s just not JR.

Known as the voice of the WWE, Slobberknocker is the story of Jim Ross’s life?probably the most notable person connected to the sport who has never wrestled. He opens up about his life growing up on a farm in Oklahoma and his discovering of wrestling to somehow getting a foot in the door to the business that started a historic career, one where he held almost every job in the business?from putting up the ring to calling matches, to finding talent, to booking programs, to handling payroll. With all those responsibilities, he’s also recognized as the man who built and nurtured a once-in-a-generation talent roster that took the WWE to new heights, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock to name a few. Readers will finally get the opportunity to hear never-before-told stories about the politics and personalities of all the biggest stars. But this isn’t just a wrestling story. It’s a story about overcoming adversity and achieving your dreams. As someone who has suffered multiple bouts of Bell’s Palsy, Ross has never given up on a dream that is still going strong. Currently the host of the podcast The Ross Report, any fan of wrestling?from the territory days to today?will be enthralled with stories from the road and behind the scenes. Slobberknocker is the first time Ross tells his story?and you don’t want to miss it!

I particularly like the part about “never-before-told stories!” That’s basically one of the top five reasons I read wrestling autobiographies! I’m very much looking forward to this, especially if it includes tales of billionaires crapping their pants on television.