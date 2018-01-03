Celebrating Jim Ross With The Very Best Of His Overdubbed Calls

Happy birthday, Jim Ross! The longtime voice of WWE play-by-play turns 66 on Wednesday, and he shows no signs of slowing down. The WWE Hall of Famer signed a two-year deal with WWE in April 2017, which allows the company to bring him back for one-offs here and there, whether it’s calling the Mae Young Classic or the Undertaker’s final(?) match at WrestleMania 33.

He’s also remained in the public eye thanks to his new autobiography, Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling, as well as continuing to call New Japan Pro Wrestling weekly on AXS TV, alongside Josh Barnett.

But really, the best way to celebrate Good Ol’ JR’s birthday is to take a look at how much his voice has permeated pop culture through the phenomenon of people taking some of his most recognizable calls and overdubbing them on top of other videos. Let the games begin!