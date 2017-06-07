WWE

There were very few wrestling fans who thought this dream match would actually happen, but barring something unforeseen, Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe is actually going to happen. Like, in a pay-per-view main event title match and everything. Sure, it’s going to happen at the unfortunately-named Great Balls of Fire PPV, but let’s try to look past that. Two of the biggest, most fearsome badasses in wrestling are finally going to lock up, and it’s going to be awesome. Probably.

But it’s not just fans who are pumped for this one. Some legit big shots in the industry are licking their chops over this one, including WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross. Ross, of course, recently made his big return to WWE, and is contracted for a good number of announcing dates over the next couple of years. In his most recent blog post, Ross had a brilliant suggestion for one of those dates: he wants to call the match between Lesnar and Joe. This is, of course, something that we should all demand. Are White House online petitions still a thing?

Ross gushed about the matchup and made his not-so-subtle plea.