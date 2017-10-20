Jim Ross Is Positive Conor McGregor Will Eventually Wind Up In WWE

Getty Image

Speculation on Colin McGregor doing something with WWE just won’t die down. Especially since his fight with Floyd Mayweather back in August proved that McGregor’s up for pretty much whatever brings a big payday, it’s been a constant topic of conversation. Chris Jericho thinks the outspoken Irishman’s WWE debut is inevitable. And it probably helps that McGregor has expressed his love for Vince McMahon, even if he’s also tried to claim ownership of McMahon’s signature entrance strut.

But of course Conor McGregor is still UFC Lightweight Champion, and has a long list of possible opponents he’d like to face in the octagon. And with rumors of a WrestleMania appearance heating up, Vince McMahon himself has claimed to know nothing about it. Nevertheless, it’s hard not to wonder who’d he’d face in a WWE ring.

Now Jim Ross has weighed in on the possibility, in an appearance on Fox Sports 1. And although he seems to have no inside information, J.R. also seems totally certain that a WWE appearance by McGregor will happen:

“I know that he’s an amazing performer and an amazing talent, and I have great respect for the UFC, everything they do, and him. There’s no way you can convince me that Conor McGregor will not earn a massive check from Vince McMahon some day in the future. “It will not be a career deal, it will be a one-off special occasion, massive promotion. I would suggest maybe at a WrestleMania somewhere down the road. But the attraction’s there, the marketing’s there, the money’s there — why not make it happen? So I think Conor is guaranteed for that. And I also think that Conor’s not done in the octagon, either. I think that he’s a competitor. He likes to prove he’s the alpha male, man.”

By emphasizing “a WrestleMania somewhere down the road,” J.R. averts the expectation that McGregor’s appearance has to happen at next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. And it’s hard to argue that as long as his remains a name people know, and as long as Vince McMahon has a fat checkbook, some kind of WWE appearance for Conor McGregor will remain a strong possibility.