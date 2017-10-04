WWE Network

As is the case every year in pro wrestling, when you get to October, the first half of the year feels like it happened an eternity ago. So please bear with me as I ask you to cast your mind back to the wonderful NXT TakeOver: Chicago, which happened all the way over there in May.

You probably best remember the show for its shocking assassination of Johnny Gargano by the coward Tommaso Ciampa, but you might remember that was also where Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate gave us a true match of the year candidate for the United Kingdom Championship.

You might also remember that Jim Ross was calling that match, as it was one of his first assignments back after returning to the company during the main event of WrestleMania 33, shortly after the death of his wife. As is the case with many of Ross’ assignments, his commentary for Dunne vs. Bate helped bring the match to the next level for those watching at home.