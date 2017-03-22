Jim Ross Provided Fans With An Update On His Wife’s Condition

WWE.com

Early Tuesday morning, Jim Ross let fans know that his wife, Jan, had been involved in a serious accident when she was struck by a vehicle while riding her Vespa. She suffered multiple skull fractures and was rushed into surgery. Ross’ tweet about the situation said “We need a miracle.”

On Wednesday, J.R. posted a blog letting everyone know the details of the situation, and providing an update on Jan’s condition. (As well as providing some of their personal backstory.) He thanked the fans for all their support, but Jan has swelling in her brain, which doctors are hoping will subside. She is currently in critical condition at the Oklahoma University Medical Center.

This has been a week that has changed my life forever. Monday night at approximately 9:30 pm while I was recording the Ross Report about 30 miles from our home, my wife Jan was riding her Vespa home from the gym when when was struck from behind by an automobile driven by a 17 year old young man. Jan suffered a catastrophic brain injury including multiple skull fractures. My little Angel was unfortunately not wearing a helmet which arguably would have prevented the extreme nature of her injuries. [ … ] We hope that the swelling of Jan’s brain will subside soon as it must for her to survive. It’s that simple. Nonetheless my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all’s she worth to save her life. My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her. This update has been written through many tears and shaky hands but please know that your support and love for Jan, and me, is both comforting and appreciated.

Jan and Jim have been married since 1993, and were first introduced to each other by Ric Flair. Our thoughts are with them and their friends and family.