Jim Ross’ Wife Was Seriously Injured In A Vespa Accident

Jim Ross shared some awful news on Twitter just after midnight on Tuesday morning, as his wife Jan was injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding her Vespa scooter.

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She's in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

Ross later spoke with TMZ and provided details about Jan’s accident. She had been riding her Vespa to the gym near their Oklahoma home when she was hit, and was not wearing her helmet at the time.

Jim says Jan was not wearing her helmet and struck her head, causing multiple skull fractures. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery. Jim says the situation is “touch and go” at the moment. Jim says he’s “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

TMZ describes Ross as being “absolutely devastated,” and it’s not hard to believe that’s probably a huge understatement. We hope that Jan’s condition takes a turn for the better, and that she makes a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the Ross family.