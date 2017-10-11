Jimmy Jacobs Is Reportedly Gone From WWE For A Not Very Sweet Reason

It looks like Neville might not be the only unexpected departure from WWE this week. Per un informe exclusivo from Pro Wrestling Sheet, backstage producer and former Ring of Honor star Jimmy Jacobs has reportedly parted ways with WWE, and the reason couldn’t be more ridiculous.

We are told, however, that there was major heat on Jimmy for posting an Instagram picture of himself meeting with [Bullet Club] while they filmed Being the Elite last month (seen below).

If you missed it, the Bullet Club “pulled a D-Generation X” and invaded (the parking lot during an episode of) WWE’s Monday Night Raw. Jacobs, who knows a lot of them personally, took a selfie with them and posted it online. Here’s the pic:

