Impact Wrestling held one of its biggest shows of the years on Sunday when Bound For Glory went down in Ottawa, Ontario. The nation’s capital was treated to four championship matches, a Monster’s Ball featuring Abyss and Grado, and two brand new debuts: Jimmy Jacobs and Sami Callahan.

Jimmy Jacobs made the transition from one of the biggest stars Ring of Honor had to offer to WWE’s creative team back in March 2015, shortly before WrestleMania 31. The self-proclaimed Zombie Princess worked closely with Chris Jericho on what he calls “The List of Jericho” story arc, giving us some of the best work out of the Superstar in recent memory.

Jacobs was released after posting an “unprofessional” photo of himself and some of the current iteration of NJPW stable The Bullet Club as they filmed an episode of Being the Elite from the parking lot of a WWE Raw taping.