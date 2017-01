Sad news from the pro wrestling world today as multiple sources are reporting that embattled WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has lost his fight with stomach cancer and passed away at the age of 73.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017