With Dean Ambrose Out, Who Is WWE’s Reigning Iron Man?

12.27.17 3 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is injured. While you can bet he’s going to get back in the ring as soon as possible, the door is left wide open for a new Superstar to take Ambrose’s now-vacant title — that of WWE’s resident Iron Man.

While not formally recognized by the WWE, the distinction of WWE Iron Man goes to the wrestler who wrestles the most matches in a year without missing more than 40 days at a time. In recent years, Ambrose took a whole lot of pride in the fact that he worked more matches than anyone else in the company from year to year, and that while he’s always hurt, he had never been seriously injured — until now.

Part-time improv comedian, full-time wrestling guy Chris Harrington keeps track of this stuff over at Wrestlenomics Radio. Here are the stats for Ambrose before his triceps got tore up:

