We know you’ve all been writing letters to your past selves, trying to explain about how Jinder Mahal is a super-long-reigning (by modern standards) WWE Champion, and how he’s going to have a top champion vs. top champion match against Brock Lesnar to “headline” Survivor Series this year. Don’t worry, your past self’s head exploded, meaning current you doesn’t exist in this timeline anyway. Everything worked out!

Anyway, yes, Lesnar vs. Mahal is still planned to happen, provided Mahal doesn’t lose the title to AJ Styles on Tuesday. (Or heck, perhaps even if he does.) In fact, reports indicate that the one and only John Cena is even going to be the guest referee for that bout. It’s all happening, and you’re lucky enough to be here to watch it.

Everyone who’s aware of the Mahal title reign is also aware that the dude has spectacularly transformed himself over the past year or so, and while many scoff at his physique, or wonder where it might have come from, Mahal has done everything in his power to silence the haters. And the insane thing is, he might be getting even more jacked. Pray for all other pretend modern day Maharajae.