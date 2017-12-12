Jinder Mahal Found Out He Wasn’t Facing Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series The Day He Lost His Title

12.12.17 1 hour ago

Youtube

Jinder Mahal was WWE Champion when matches started to be announced for the big Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series. On the October 17 edition of Smackdown, Jinder Mahal was in the ring with the WWE title in his hands, challenging Brock Lesnar to a match at the pay-per-view. In fact, it was one of the first matches to be announced and confirmed for Survivor Series.

In the weeks leading up to the match, Mahal talked about how he was adding 20 pounds of muscle to get ready for Lesnar, and there was a report that John Cena would be the referee of Mahal vs. Lesnar, in part because WWE (it was said) wanted to set up Mahal vs. Cena for the Royal Rumble, or perhaps even for WrestleMania.

However, plans changed during the November 7 Smackdown in Manchester, England when AJ Styles won the WWE Championship. Styles would be the one to actually face Lesnar at Survivor Series in a great match, while Mahal wasn’t even a part of the show.

Around The Web

TAGSJINDER MAHAL

Best Of 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 38 mins ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP