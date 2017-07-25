Why Ric Flair Is So Beloved

Okay, hands up if you guessed Jinder Mahal would be the first member of 3MB to win a world title. Hands down, Jinder Mahal’s parents. Those of you (hopefully all of your reading this) who remember the 3 Man Band era know that there was once a glorious, pre-Social Outcasts, pre-Miz-tourage glorious conflux of WWE dudes who came together when the writers had nothing else for them, and not only made the best of a crummy situation, but became the most engaging and entertaining part of WWE television.

Yes, Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre and the bandleader himself, Heath Slater, ruled school as 3MB for the better part of two years before McIntyre and Mahal got their releases, leaving Slater as the last (one) man (band) standing. Then he got kids, man. He needed that job. And he stuck around long enough to not only win another tag title and keep himself and Rhyno in crackers and above-ground pools, but stuck around long enough to see McIntyre and Mahal get re-hired by WWE.

Now, as we hurtle headlong toward SummerSlam, Mahal is the WWE Champion over on Smackdown Live, and McIntyre is set to challenge for the NXT Championship in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. It’s a regular damn 3MB renaissance, even if all three members are currently on different brands.

