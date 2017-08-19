Jinder Mahal Once Made A Completely Insane Promise To Vince McMahon

08.19.17 1 hour ago

A lot has been made of Jinder Mahal’s WWE World Championship run this year, with most people pointing to his surprising ascension as in direct correlation to WWE’s expansion into India, and with good reason: That’s kind of why it happened. But in WWE’s defense, the first “W” stands for “World,” and they’re trying their best to be recognizable in all corners of it. Plus, having a multicultural champion can get you some good media looks, including a new profile of Mahal in The New York Times, of all places.

In it, discusses his initial run as a jobber that ended with his release in 2014 (“I just had lost focus … I had kind of become complacent, which is the kiss of death in the WWE”), the rumors of his steroid use (the NYT says has passed all of his WWE-mandated drug tests), and more.

But the biggest surprise is this quote, in which Mahal (real name Yuvraj Singh Dhesi) pulls a reverse Mufasa on WWE owner Vince McMahon:

