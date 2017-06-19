Instagram

Jinder Mahal has only been WWE Champion for about a month, but he might have taken more crap in the first week of his reign than any champ in history. (No, David Arquette doesn’t count.) He’s been on the record time and again over the past couple of months to insist his new and improved physique is all-natural, and this past weekend he took to Instagram to share some videos of his totally insane workouts … workouts that include asking a buddy to punch him in the gut a ton.

The second video that Mahal put on Instagram is a more typical affair. But “typical” in the sense of crazy-ass CrossFit-type balls-to-the-wall medicine ball stuff that emphasizes a combination of strength, agility, speed, endurance, and tolerance for pain. Basically, it is exhausting just to look at.