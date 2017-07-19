YouTube

Jinder Mahal has now held the WWE Championship for well over 50 days. Nearly two months, actually. That’s the new status quo over on Smackdown Live, and we’re gearing up for an honest-to-god Punjabi Prison match in the year 2017. Most fans agree at this point (or at least, this is what I’ve experienced; I’m willing to admit I have the wrong take on this entirely) that Mahal has come into his own as a world title act with the Singh Brothers, bamboo prisons notwithstanding.

In a new interview with India Today, Mahal dropped a really interesting tidbit about what’s happening behind the scenes during his title run: apparently he has a good amount of creative control with his storylines, promos, and everything else. Vince McMahon still has the final word on everything, obviously, but he says that he and Vince have “a good relationship.” Geez, I hope so, buddy. You’re the champ!