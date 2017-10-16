Jinder Mahal Named His Ideal Opponent For WrestleMania 34

YouTube

As of my writing this, Jinder Mahal has held the WWE Championship for right around 140 days. He’s held the title as long as AJ Styles did, and his time as WWE Champion beats the combined reigns of Edge, Eddie Guerrero, Roman Reigns, Ric Flair, Chris Jericho … the list goes on. He’s pretty much a lock to hold onto the title until WWE’s December tour of India rolls around. But what if it’s a lot longer than that?

Reports indicate that the WWE Universal Championship match for next year’s WrestleMania 34 has been pretty much set in stone since this year’s WrestleMania. But at the moment, we haven’t heard word of any major plans for Smackdown’s top title. Which means nothing, really. Mahal might drop the Championship to Styles or Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn or any number of potential opponents at the Royal Rumble. (Spoiler alert: it won’t be Sami Zayn.) Then someone will challenge that new champion at Mania.

My basic point is, it’s unlikely that Mahal will be involved in a world title match at WrestleMania 34. But it’s also not NOT unlikely. Mahal, from a character standpoint, is right to be cocky based on how long he’s held the title at this point, and during a recent online Q&A, he was asked who he’d most like to face at WrestleMania 34. His answer shoots for the moon, but it might just end up being strangely accurate.