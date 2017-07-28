Back in April, the Detroit Red Wings hosted their final game at the legendary Joe Louis Arena. Next season they’ll be moving into the brand new Little Caesars Arena in midtown. Joe Louis will be demolished.

The arena will officially close its doors on July 30, but on July 29 — this Saturday — WWE will pop back in for one final live event, headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, as the “Last Show At The Joe.” That should be an emotional night for a lot of reasons, but mostly for the building’s role in creating so much of the wrestling history we’ve experienced in the modern era.

To celebrate the life of a building with a river view but no windows, let’s look back at some of the greatest pro wrestling moments in the history of Joe Louis Arena. If we forget any, be sure to drop down into our comments section below and let us know.

The Undertaker’s First Championship Victory

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

By the time his 30+ year career came to a close at WrestleMania 33, the legendary Undertaker had racked up 7 world title reigns; four with the WWE Championship, three with the World Heavyweight Championship. But his first came at the Joe on November 27, 1991, at Survivor Series.

Although the reign only lasted six days — thanks, Hulk Hogan! — the controversial finish to the match and its rematch at This Tuesday In Texas set up the 1992 Royal Rumble, the greatest Rumble ever.