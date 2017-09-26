John Cena Is Finally Going To Star In A Buddy Cop Comedy Movie

YouTube

If you’re John Cena, you’re living in the best possible time to be John Cena. Apologies to everyone who doesn’t happen to be John Cena at this particular time. The onetime face whom ran the place appears to be winding down his time as a professional wrestler, even if he’s mincing words into a fine powder following his big loss to Roman Reigns at No Mercy.

Cena has no shortage of outside projects in the works at the moment. He’s going to be the lead in a Transformers spinoff. He’s co-starring in Daddy’s Home 2. He has a lead role in a potential blockbuster comedy. He’s probably going to drive a talking car in ANOTHER movie. Oh yeah, and he might just be frigging Shazam.

But somehow, Cena’s never landed the one role he’s straight-up built for: one-half of a buddy cop tandem. WELL THAT ALL CHANGES TONIGHT, JACK. Or soon, or whenever the casting and production schedule for this new project gets finalized.