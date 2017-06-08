It took like, what, 15 years? But pretty much all of us have come around on John Cena at this point. For the better part of a decade, there was rampant mumbling and/or grumbling about Cena being “forced” on fans and “holding down” or “burying” young stars. Sometimes, these criticisms were warranted (*cough cough Nexus* ahem excuse me), but now we more or less agree that Cena was and is a generational talent who earned his spot and deserves (for lack of a better word) his success. Besides, we’ve all moved on to complaining about Roman Reigns, anyway. That’s the new hotness.
Anyway, Cena is well aware of the line on him that he’s supposedly been responsible for murking up and comers, but he doesn’t agree with the criticism at all. Cena recently spoke to The Wrap and bristled when asked about whether he’d “buried” talent in the past, responding to the recent example of his verbal sparring with The Miz leading up to WrestleMania 33.
In Cena’s estimation, it’s not that he held his opponents down; it’s that they didn’t step up. (No word on whether they Stepped Up 2 The Streets.)
Cena doesn’t book for WWE.
Exactly. The writing staff and Vince bury people thru Cena more than anything.
^this.
The same can be said of Reigns. That said, some talents such as Cena and his predecessors Hogan and Austin have some creative control over it, so they can make arguments. And then there is I’m gonna no sell getting DDT’d on the concrete.
Yes and No. The writers and Vince are the ones to blame for Cena’s current position in the company, but Cena no selling opponents offense and popping up unscathed after finishers instead of letting tension build, then walking to the back like he just got out of the shower is the thing that truely drives fans mental (at least for me anyway).
Thanks, Bill. Now I want to see Roman Reigns and John Cena cut a Men in Black II promo.
+1 (… and thanks for the laugh.)
At least Roman Reigns can sell realistically… when he’s not told not to.
Cena has to be more self-aware that this. It’s not just that he always wins the overall feud, I think we all get that’s for the kids watching. It’s just by the end it’s not even competitive (Yeah, he let Cesaro and some other guys show their talent in the US open-challenge thing but I’m talking about the storyline feuds). After getting emasculated by Cena there’s no way they can just slip a rung on the ladder. Maybe he really has no say and has to be superman or the writers just don’t know how to transition the losers to new feuds but if either of those are the case he shouldn’t be putting it all on the wrestlers.